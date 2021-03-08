Maharashtra: Topic of emergency should be buried once and for all, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Sunday said the topic of India’s Emergency of 1975 is “outdated” and must be “buried once and for all”, as the current situation in the country is much worse.

“The present situation in the country prompts us to say the situation during the Emergency was better,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut weekly column’s RokhThok in party mouthpiece Saamana said.

Raut said newspapers and media houses are being controlled, many opposition leaders are jailed, public property is up for sale, and only some people are gaining from it, and those who point out this is wrong are termed ‘enemies of the country’. Those who speak frankly and sometimes criticise the actions of the government, including persons from the film industry such as Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu, were raided by the income tax department. “How is this any different from the Emergency,” the column questioned.

Talking about the arrest of the Disha Ravi, the 22-year old environment activist for sedition, Raut said, “Why is the government afraid of a 22-year old? Does this suit the world’s biggest democracy? Such incidents erode the basis of democracy.”

After a huge stadium was renamed after Narendra Modi, it is a resounding reminder of the slogan coined during the Emergency, “Indira is India”. Now Indira’s place has been taken by Narendra Modi, the mouthpiece said.

The column also questioned if it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to express that emergency was wrong and revisit the topic? “That topic has now become obsolete,” the editorial said. Praising Rahul Gandhi, the editorial said he is frank hearted, and what he spoke simply became a talking point.

State BJP’s media cell head Vishwas Pathak said, “The Sena’s support to Emergency is understood. Even Sena founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray had supported the Emergency in 1975. The Sena is helpless and has to support Congress.”

Shiv Sena’s Ratnagiri MLA and higher and technical education minister Uday Samant said, “Shiv Sena is with the locals who are still against the project. We have already cleared our stand and have opposed the project. Any party or its chief has every right to put forward their stand on any issue. The decision over it will be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.”

Shiv Sena’s publicity department released a video on Suday in which Raj Thackeray is seen staunchly opposing the project. “We would not allow the project to set up, let the government do whatever it wants to,” he had said in a public rally when the protests against the project were at their peak .