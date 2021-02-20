Maharashtra tries to get vaccine for MLAs for budget session; Centre says no
Maharashtra government tapped the idea of the inoculating legislators ahead of the budget session to avoid RT-PCR testing every few days during the session. The Central government, however, has informed the legislature that since politicians have not been included in the prioritised categories, they cannot be inoculated out of turn.
The state government, in its meeting held on Thursday, has made RT-PCR testing mandatory for all the legislators, employees and people attending budget session beginning March 1. The health department has also suggested the state legislature to hold the testing session at three-four days’ intervals to contain the infection.
“In an earlier meeting, the idea had come forward. We enquired with the state government, which, in turn, asked for nod from the ministry of health and family welfare for such vaccination. The Union ministry informed that no such inoculation can be allowed as politicians have not been included in the prioritised groups of beneficiaries,” said an official from Vidhan Bhavan.
Ramraje Nimbalkar, chairman of the legislative council, and Narhari Zirwal, deputy speaker of legislative Assembly, had insisted on inoculation. “Hundreds of people including legislators, employees, and officers attend the session. RT-PCR needs to be repeated every three days. We had demanded for inoculation of legislators as it would have facilitated holding the session,” Nimbalkar said.
