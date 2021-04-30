Maharashtra: False claims of oxygen sufficiency, Remdesivir diverted in Nandurbar, alleges BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament from Nandurbar Dr Heena Gavit has alleged that district administration had diverted Remdesivir injections to an organisation related to Shiv Sena’s local leader Chandrakant Raghuvanshi. She has also said that the district administration made false claims of its self-sufficiency related to oxygen in the district.

“District collector had claimed that the district had become self-sufficient after they installed oxygen plants in the district recently. However, in reality, the plants in Navapur and Taloda plants have not yet been commissioned. Even half of its required oxygen is not generated in the district as yet,” Dr Gavit said.

She also accused that the district administration diverted 1,000 Remdesivir injections to Rotary Welfare Centre, the organisation associated with Sena leader Chandrakant Raghuvanshi. She said that the injections were sold by the organisation illegally as such a sale has been banned.

Raghvanshi, however, has termed the allegations politically motivated and said to have levelled out of political one-upmanship. “The welfare centre is empanelled by the state government and injections were sold at ₹550, when its price in the open market was much high. The sale by private establishments was banned on April 16, while our procurement from the government machinery was done on April 6. The allegations are politically motivated as the district collector did not accept a few of her proposals recently,” he said.

District collector Rajendra Bharud did not respond to calls and messages.

An officer from the collectorate said, “We have commissioned four plants at Shahada and Nandurbar with the capacity of 60 litres per minute, two plants in Taloda and Navapur will soon be commissioned. We have indeed been procuring oxygen from outside, but we will soon be self-sufficient once all plants are commissioned. We never claimed that we have already been generating the oxygen we require. But the new plants under construction were planned after the outbreak of the second wave.”