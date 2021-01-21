IND USA
A medical worker fills a syringe with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as country begins mass vaccination for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Belgrade, Serbia, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica(REUTERS)
mumbai news

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally crosses 20-lakh mark with fresh 2,886 cases

With the new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached more than 10 months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state in second week of March 2020.
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:18 PM IST

More than 10 months after reporting its first Covid-19 case, Maharashtra reached the grim milestone of 20 lakh infections on Thursday after 2,886 people tested positive for the infection, while 52 patients died due to the disease, said a state health official.

With the new cases, Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,00,878. The grim milestone was reached more than 10 months after the first coronavirus case was reported in the state in second week of March 2020.

The state had crossed the 10-lakh case mark in second week of September.

Maharashtra has also become the first state in the country to reach the 20-lakh Covid-19 caseload mark.

The state reported 52 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 50,634, the official said.

Also, 3,980 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 19,03,408, the official said.

The state now has 45,622 active cases of Covid-19, he said.

Mumbai city reported 527 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 3,04,653, while its death toll rose to 11,278 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

With 61,719 new tests, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 1,40,19,188, he said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of the city and its satellite towns, reported 942 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total count to 6,86,152.

A total of 19,427 people have died due to the infection so far in the region, the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,73,232 and the death toll at 5,050.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,95,129 and the Covid-19 deaths at 11,495, he said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,17,412 cases and 4,004 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's infection tally stood at 74,406 and the fatality count at 1,980, the official said.

The Latur division has reported 81,235 cases and 2,452 fatalities until now.

The Akola division has registered 69,293 cases, while 1,561 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

The Nagpur division has recorded 2,03,869 infections and 4,585 fatalities till date, the official informed.

So far, there have been 150 Covid-19 cases where patients from other states received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 80 have died, he said.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 20,00,878, new cases: 2,886, deaths: 50,634, discharged: 19,03,408, active cases: 45,622, people tested so far: 1,40,19,188.

e-paper
