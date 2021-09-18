Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg airport gets aerodrome licence

Sindhudurg airport has received an aerodrome license from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The aerodrome license will now enable the airport operator to throw open the new aviation facility for the airlines and general public.

Sindhudurg’s Chipi airport, an SPV of IRB Infra, has a 2,500-metre-long runway and can handle 200 departing and 200 arriving passengers during peak hours.

The DGCA in the license issued to the company stated, “The license authorises the aerodrome to be used as a regular place of landing and departure to all persons on equal terms and conditions by aircraft requiring specifications of the runway and associated facilities including granted exemptions equal to or less than those indicated in the Aerodrome Manual.”

Virendra Mhaiskar, chairman and managing director (CMD) of the company said, “We are very happy to achieve yet another milestone in the current year and see the airport receive the license to operate after successful completion. With a concession period of over 90 years and a compelling regional proposition, it offers meaningful avenues of growth. We now look forward to opening the facility for airline operators and the general public soon.”

This comes after the Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, last on Thursday, unveiled a 100-day ambitious plan to bring major reforms in the aviation sector, including operationalising five airports, six heliports and 50 new routes under the regional connectivity UDAN scheme that included Sindhudurg airport.

Before this, Scindia had also written to chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to speed up the process of commencing operations from the airport.

Sindhudurg airport with a cost expenditure of approximately ₹800 crores and a concession period of above 90 years is the first of its kind in the south Konkan region, which is aimed at enhancing air connectivity of the region with western Maharashtra and southern states.

“The airport will not only generate passenger traffic but will also be a boon for the economic development of the region as it will facilitate and boost cargo transportation, generate direct as well as indirect employment and other business opportunities for the local people,” read the statement from IRB. “It has potential to become a cargo hub of the western region as there is ample space for handling the cargo, and is expandable to meet the future growing needs,” it added.