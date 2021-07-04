Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra's Thane district reports 475 new Covid-19 cases, 13 more deaths
The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at two per cent, an official said.(HT file photo)
Maharashtra's Thane district reports 475 new Covid-19 cases, 13 more deaths

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 117,222, while the death toll has reached 2,603, an official said.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 12:06 PM IST

Thane has added 475 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 534,011, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of 13 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 10,733, he said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at two per cent, he added. Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration. In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count has gone up to 117,222, while the death toll has reached 2,603, another official said. PTI COR GK GK

