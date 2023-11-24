The much talked about Maharashtra Sadan in Navi Mumbai, a project which has been in the pipeline since 2014, is now proposed to be constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) at an estimated cost of ₹160 crore. Maharastra Sadan in Navi Mumbai sees the light of the day

CIDCO has initiated the process of selecting consultants for drawing up the master plan, architectural designs and structural designs. The Sadan will come up on an area measuring over 8,000 sq meter plot in Sector 30 of Vashi. Tender bids detailing the kind of structure, the design and the nature of work expected from the consultants will be made available online on Tuesday.

“This was a long pending demand that CIDCO has finally decided to execute. The consultants are necessary to determine the best ways of utilising the plot. Even the Chief Minister during a special meeting held in June had instructed the officials to commence the project at the earliest. Due to the festive season, the process was further delayed, but now it’s on track,’ said BJP MLA Manda Mahtre.

According to Mhatre, CIDCO is expected to make a presentation before the Chief Minister based on the detailed project report before commencing with the construction work. “Once the consultants are finalised and the design of the building is prepared, a meeting will be convened wherein the CM will be briefed about the way the project will shape. The house will consist of rooms for students and officials as well as artists to stay. It will have areas designated for conducting exhibitions as well as there will be amenities which will depict the rich culture of Maharashtra,” said the MLA.