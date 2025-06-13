Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MahaRERA hears landowner, put project’s registration on hold

ByAteeq Shaikh
Jun 13, 2025 07:10 AM IST

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) passed an order on Tuesday suspending registration of Bonzer Infra’s Silvra One project at Takai Khalapur near Khopoli.

MUMBAI: Suppression of facts could lead to a housing project’s registration being kept in abeyance. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) passed an order on Tuesday suspending registration of Bonzer Infra’s Silvra One project at Takai Khalapur near Khopoli on this very ground.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

The dispute pertained to land ownership on which the project is taking shape. Shafi Ahmed Hakim Janjali of Goodwill Developers & Consultant claimed that they are the rightful owners of the land as they had bought it from Kashinath Vange and late Damondar Zemse in June 1990. Another claim was that Bonzer Infra had bypassed them in getting the plot’s conveyance deed executed directly. Additionally, during the arguments, it was presented that Bonzer Infra has also initiated construction on the plot and has got the project registered with MahaRERA by concealing the legal encumbrances at Panvel Court with regard to the plot.

The claims were challenged by Bonzer Infra, who argued that in 1990, the sale did not get through due to non-payment of the total consideration amount. As the deal was cancelled, Bonzer Infra acquired the land directly from the original landowners.

“The project has been kept in abeyance, and the promoter has been restrained from advertising, marketing or creating third-party rights in it, till the outcome of the ongoing civil litigation,” said advocate Parth Chande, who represented Goodwill Developers. “This matter assumes added significance as MahaRERA, which typically adjudicates disputes between allottees and promoters, has in this case granted relief to a person asserting rights as a landowner of the project. The Authority took cognizance of the fact that the promoter had obtained project registration without disclosing the existence of material civil litigation and an interim injunction affecting the project land.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / MahaRERA hears landowner, put project’s registration on hold
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On