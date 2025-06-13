MahaRERA hears landowner, put project’s registration on hold

MUMBAI: Suppression of facts could lead to a housing project’s registration being kept in abeyance. The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) passed an order on Tuesday suspending registration of Bonzer Infra’s Silvra One project at Takai Khalapur near Khopoli on this very ground. (Shutterstock)

The dispute pertained to land ownership on which the project is taking shape. Shafi Ahmed Hakim Janjali of Goodwill Developers & Consultant claimed that they are the rightful owners of the land as they had bought it from Kashinath Vange and late Damondar Zemse in June 1990. Another claim was that Bonzer Infra had bypassed them in getting the plot’s conveyance deed executed directly. Additionally, during the arguments, it was presented that Bonzer Infra has also initiated construction on the plot and has got the project registered with MahaRERA by concealing the legal encumbrances at Panvel Court with regard to the plot.

The claims were challenged by Bonzer Infra, who argued that in 1990, the sale did not get through due to non-payment of the total consideration amount. As the deal was cancelled, Bonzer Infra acquired the land directly from the original landowners.

“The project has been kept in abeyance, and the promoter has been restrained from advertising, marketing or creating third-party rights in it, till the outcome of the ongoing civil litigation,” said advocate Parth Chande, who represented Goodwill Developers. “This matter assumes added significance as MahaRERA, which typically adjudicates disputes between allottees and promoters, has in this case granted relief to a person asserting rights as a landowner of the project. The Authority took cognizance of the fact that the promoter had obtained project registration without disclosing the existence of material civil litigation and an interim injunction affecting the project land.”