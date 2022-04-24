Maha's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 144 cases, Mumbai sees 73 infections
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally of infections to 78,76,841 and the death toll to 1,47,834, a health official said. Both the fatalities were reported from Pune city, he said.
With 95 patients being discharged after Covid-19 treatment, the overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 77,28,091 as of Sunday, leaving the state with 916 active cases.
The recovery rate of Maharashtra is 98.11 per cent and the case positivity rate is 9.84 per cent, the official said. With 27,094 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has risen to 8,00,46,447.
Mumbai city reported the highest number of 73 cases in the state, and Pune city 15 cases. Dhule district reported 12 cases, the official said.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Fresh cases 144, total cases 78,76,841, fatalities 1,47,834, active cases 916, tests conducted 27,094.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Ashish Mishra surrenders six days after Supreme Court cancels bail
The main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, Ashish Mishra, surrendered in the court of the chief judicial magistrate Chintaram here on Sunday. Ashish Mishra is Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni's son. Lakhimpur Kheri district jail superintendent PP Singh confirmed, “Ashish Mishra has arrived at the district jail.” “Owing to security concerns, Ashish Mishra will be kept in quarantine barrack number 21,” PP Singh said.
-
Samajwadi Party reaches out, but its MLA unable to meet unwell Azam Khan in Sitapur jail
Jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday did not meet party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra who went to the Sitapur jail. The development has further intensified speculation about Azam Khan's mood towards the Samajwadi Party in the backdrop of several of his supporters' displeasure with the SP and its president Akhilesh Yadav over the supposed “neglect of Azam Khan and Muslims”. Mehrotra had gone there leading a delegation of some Samajwadi Party leaders.
-
A year on, families of victims of Virar hospital fire await trial
Mumbai Even after the Arnala coastal police had filed an 1,850-page chargesheet in July 2021 before the Vasai court on last year's Vijay Vallabh Hospital fire, which led to the death of 15 Covid patients, the trial for the case is yet to begin. The Vasai court observed that only six fire extinguishers were functional in the hospital. “The Vasai court will soon frame the charges and start the trial,” said the police.
-
89-year-old Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan hopes to complete 4th World 10K
As Bengaluru prepares to get back to large participatory running events, an 89-year-old retired Railways officer Bylahalli Raghunath Janardan, is setting his eyes on his 4th World 10K, scheduled to be held on May 15. The USD $210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the world's finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participation competitors from across India.
-
PM Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award for his selfless service to the nation and society at the 80th annual Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards ceremony in Mumbai. Modi, who was earlier in Jammu and Kashmir, left for Mumbai and arrived at Maharashtra's capital city at around 4.45 pm. Taking to Twitter, Modi said earlier in the day that Lata Didi's songs brought out a variety of emotions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics