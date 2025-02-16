Mahayuti justifies Dhas-Munde patch-up, Oppn slams ‘betrayal’

MUMBAI: Following the controversy over the apparent patch-up between BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, the ruling Mahayuti alliance said there is nothing unusual about two colleagues from the coalition meeting each other. The opposition, however, claims an effort is being made to hush up the matter, referring to the storm over the murder of Massajog-Beed sarpanch and the can of worms it has opened. Nagpur, India - July 20, 2018: Opposition leader of State Council Dhananjay Munde addresses a press conference during the concluding of Monsoon Session of Maharashtra State Assembly in Nagpur, India, on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Photo by Sunny Shende/ HT) (HT)

Speculation is rife that Dhas and Munde have buried the hatchet after it surfaced that the duo met at state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s Mumbai residence a fortnight ago. Dhas has been leading the campaign seeking justice for the slain sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, in Beed district. He has alleged that local strongman Walmik Karad, was responsible for the murder and that Munde was protecting Karad. Dhas and politicians across party lines have been demanding Munde’s dismissal from the cabinet.

Bawankule on Saturday said, “If Dhas and Munde come together, they can also ensure justice for Deshmukh. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is supporting Dhas and has accepted his demands for a probe into various cases,” Bawankule told the media on Saturday.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who has stood firmly by Munde, endorsed Bawankule’s stand. “If a legislator and a minister from the ruling coalition meet, why should there be a problem,” he said.

Opposition parties have called Dhas’s act a “betrayal”. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “Dhas and Munde were fighting for their selfish politics. It had nothing to do with Deshmukh’s murder.” NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule said it was shocking to see people compromising on serious issues such as Deshmukh’s murder.

Meanwhile, Dhas said he suspected a conspiracy against him. “Somebody leaked the information about my courtesy meeting with Munde. I had just gone to inquire about his health.”