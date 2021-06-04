Mahim cop suspended after externed criminal commits murder

An assistant inspector from Mahim police station has been suspended for alleged negligence and a lethargic approach towards duty. The police personnel failed to act against a hardened criminal externed from the city limits, who managed to return, molested a woman and committed murder.

Assistant inspector Suresh Pandit Walvi, attached to the Mahim police station has been suspended by Dyaneshwar Chavan, additional commissioner of police (Central region), pending departmental inquiry.

According to the police, Walvi failed to ensure strict preventive action against Richie Fernandes, 27, who has several criminal cases (of theft, robbery, etc.) filed against him. Fernandes was externed from city limits in 2019. Despite this, he was often seen in the Mahim area.

On the night of May 27, the accused had a dispute with a footpath dweller, Masjid Yamin Khan, 18, over money.

The fight escalated, following which, Fernandes assaulted and killed Khan on the footpath of Sion-Mahim Link Road in Mahim (West).

Fernandes was immediately caught by the family members of the victim.

“Fernandes had also molested a woman in November last year. However, he got bail. We took action against him four times for breaching the externment orders. But as he has no home or relatives, he would come back to this [Mahim] area,” said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector.

Senior officers, however, suspended detection officer Walvi, observing he had no effective control over local criminals, and failed to strike a good rapport with the general public, shopkeepers, police Mitra and prominent people from the area.

“He was suspended in order to send out a strong message among other police personnel that such a lethargic approach in duty won’t be tolerated,” said an officer.

Some junior officers, however, believe that a punishment like suspension for an officer who was performing well is not justified.

“A transfer or a strict warning could have been a better option,” an officer said requesting anonymity.