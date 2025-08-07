MUMBAI: In a major boost for the upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state, the skill education department has received expressions of interest from around 25 companies and non-profit organisations under its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Big industry names like Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Chitale Bandhu, JSW and the Baramati Industrial Development Association are among those willing to adopt ITIs to improve their training standards. Mahindra, Toyota, JSW among 25 firms to revamp govt’s industrial training institutes

Employment and skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that ITIs had been bereft of the necessary upgrades for years. “Through PPP and skill-based courses, we want to make these institutes more job-oriented and bring back their former reputation,” he said. Lodha revealed that JSW was interested in working on solar technology with several ITIs and Chitale Bandhu had evinced an interest in taking over a Sangli-based ITI.

The state government approved the PPP policy for ITIs early this year. As part of the agreement, private partners have to invest a minimum of ₹10 crore for a 10-year term or ₹20 crore for 20 years. Half the amount will go towards upgrading infrastructure and modern equipment while the remainder will be used for staffing and training needs. The state had earlier reached out to over 5,000 companies and professionals to collaborate on ITI development.

The state’s skill education department, under the Maharashtra Startup, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy 2025, has designed 20 short-term courses across four categories: management, software, soft skills and New Age technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. Each ITI will offer five courses based on local demand.

“Starting this academic year, ITI students in Maharashtra will have access to new short-term management and technical courses for free,” said Lodha. “From September 15, courses in business analytics, marketing, production, finance and other management subjects will be introduced across all ITIs.” The courses, of three to four months (about 400 hours) each, aim to equip students with basic management and soft skills. While ITI students can enrol at no cost, others such as degree engineering and agriculture students can also join by paying a course fee.

In addition to management training, new technical programmes in areas such as solar panel installation and maintenance, EV mechanics, industrial robotics and digital manufacturing will also be introduced.

While talking on the Maharashtra Startup, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Policy 2025, Lodha said, “To strengthen infrastructure, the government will establish micro-incubators in ITIs, polytechnics and other educational institutions, along with dedicated Regional Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centres (RIECs) in every division. These centres will focus on high-potential sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Deep Tech, FinTech, Med Tech, Cybersecurity, and Sustainability.”