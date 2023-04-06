CET cell to conduct re-examination for those hit by technical glitches

Mumbai: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has announced re-examination for candidates, who faced technical glitches while appearing for the MAH-MBA CET 2023 exams. HT Image

The notification issued late Wednesday elaborated on the eligibility criteria for the re-examination. “Candidates, who got extra examination time of 180 minutes instead of the mandatory 150 minutes and candidates, who could not complete the examination due to technical issues within the mandatory examination time and who wish to reappear for the examination, are allowed to re-examination,” it said.

Meanwhile, some students have filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding that the exam be reconducted instead of giving a second chance to only those students who experienced technical glitches.

MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 was conducted on March 25 and 26 at 191 centres in Maharashtra and some other states. The CET Cell received complaints about some candidates getting less than the mandatory examination time due to various technical issues and also some candidates, other than those belonging to the Persons with Disability (PWD) category, getting 180 minutes instead of the mandatory 150 minutes in the said examination.

As per the rules, PWD students are eligible for 180 minutes. The CET Cell instituted an inquiry committee to look into all such complaints regarding the examination.

As per the circular, the re-examination is scheduled for Thursday, April 27, from 9am to 11:30am. The circular also stated that CET results of all these candidates will be declared on the basis of the re-examination only. The cell also appealed to candidates, who wish to appear for re-examination, to register themselves at the portal cetcell.mahacet.org between April 6 and 11.