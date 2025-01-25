MUMBAI: After missing the January deadline, Mumbai’s first elevated forest walkway, at Malabar Hill, will be opened to the public in February. Bhushan Gagrani, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and administrator, said the current carrying capacity of the walkway is around 400 people. “The walkway is supported by wooden pillars. If the crowd isn’t monitored at the entrance, the walkway could collapse. Controlling the crowd is therefore crucial,” he said. Malabar Hill Walkway to open in Feb

A fee of ₹10-15 will be levied on each person using the walkway. The crowd will be regulated at the entry point by an electronic system that uses scanners. It will display the number of people entering the walkway. “It will take 15 days to put this system in place. We also need to bar people from carrying food and drinks inside, except for water, to prevent monkeys from crowding,” Gagrani said.

The walkway trail is through the 12-acre greens of the Malabar Hill forest that provides a panoramic view of the cityscape and Girgaon Chowpatty. The walk will take visitors on an immersive natural journey, providing a place of recreation and experiencing nature. The project is a collaboration between the Malabar Hill Citizens’ Forum, Napean Sea Road Citizens’ Forum and IMK Architects, and is funded by the BMC.