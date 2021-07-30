Malls, multiplexes, restaurants may reopen at 50% capacity in Maharashtra

Malls, multiplexes and restaurants could soon reopen at 50% capacity in Maharashtra, while shops and establishments will likely get extended hours of operation. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray met senior health department officials and state Covid-19 task force members on Thursday to look at easing relaxations in 25 districts, including Mumbai, where positivity and growth rates are low. A formal order on partial lifting of curbs will be issued in a couple of days, said state health minister Rajesh Tope. The government will hold further discussion with railway authorities on allowing the general public on suburban local trains in Mumbai.

The minister said there was a “positive” discussion on easing curbs. The demand to allow the general public on suburban local trains has been gaining steam for some weeks now.

There has been a demand to at least allow people who have taken both doses of the vaccine. The government is also looking at opening up trains for more categories. Also, it is facing a practical challenge of checking commuters’ vaccination certificates.

“There were varied views with regard to local trains. Some said it should not be allowed as third wave is expected, while others said if trains are shut, then there is crowding in buses. So, our objective that transmission does not increase is being defeated. To allow those who have taken two doses [of vaccines] we will need a mechanism to check certificates. These challenges will be discussed with railway authorities and a decision will be made by the CM,” Tope said.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday recorded 7,242 cases and 190 deaths, taking the tally to 6,290,156 and toll to 132,335 respectively. The active cases in the state stood at 78,562. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 190,182 samples and had a positivity rate of 3.8%.