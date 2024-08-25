 Malwani tailor kills wife, turns himself in to cops | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malwani tailor kills wife, turns himself in to cops

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2024 07:02 AM IST

Mumbai: A 26-year-old tailor from Malwani was arrested on Saturday after he slit the throat of his wife and went to the police station to turn himself in

Mumbai: A 26-year-old tailor from Malwani was arrested on Saturday after he slit the throat of his wife and went to the police station to turn himself in. According to the Malwani police, the accused, Ittefaq Ansari, 26, had slit his wife’s throat with a kitchen knife after they argued on Saturday morning in Ambuj Wadi area in Malad West.

HT Image
HT Image

Both Ittefaq and his wife, Ayesha Shaikh, 23, are married for the second time and Ayesha has two children from her earlier husband. “The children stayed with her ex-husband at her mother’s house and Ayesha was in touch with them. However, Ittefaq didn’t like it, and started doubting her character. On Saturday morning they fought over the issue after which he slashed her throat and came to the police station,” said the police officer.

“We have arrested him. We went with him to the home and took her to Shatabdi Hospital where she was declared dead,” said the police officer, adding that they had recovered the kitchen knife used to commit the murder.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Mumbai / Malwani tailor kills wife, turns himself in to cops
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On