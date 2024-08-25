Malwani tailor kills wife, turns himself in to cops

Mumbai: A 26-year-old tailor from Malwani was arrested on Saturday after he slit the throat of his wife and went to the police station to turn himself in. According to the Malwani police, the accused, Ittefaq Ansari, 26, had slit his wife’s throat with a kitchen knife after they argued on Saturday morning in Ambuj Wadi area in Malad West. HT Image

Both Ittefaq and his wife, Ayesha Shaikh, 23, are married for the second time and Ayesha has two children from her earlier husband. “The children stayed with her ex-husband at her mother’s house and Ayesha was in touch with them. However, Ittefaq didn’t like it, and started doubting her character. On Saturday morning they fought over the issue after which he slashed her throat and came to the police station,” said the police officer.

“We have arrested him. We went with him to the home and took her to Shatabdi Hospital where she was declared dead,” said the police officer, adding that they had recovered the kitchen knife used to commit the murder.