Man, 23, dies in hit-and-run in Western Express Highway

MUMBAI: A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a hit-and-run accident on Western Express Highway in Borivali East on Sunday evening. The police registered are trying to trace the driver who fled after the accident. (Shutterstock)

The deceased was identified as Akshat Singh Bisht, a beauty salon’s manager in Malad. Around 2pm on Sunday, he was riding his bike on the North bound carriageway towards home when an unknown vehicle hit his bike in Borivali East and fled, a police officer said.

Passersby rushed Akshat to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali (East) where he was declared dead. Niraj Bisht, 28, Akshat’s elder brother, was informed by the police. “Akshat was offered a job only two days ago and he was very happy,” Niraj said.

The Kasturba Marg police have booked the accused driver under Sections 106 (a) (culpable murder not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving. “We are scanning through the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved,” said a police officer.