Man arrested by Dombivli Kopar GRP for stealing bags of office goers from local trains
The Dombivli Kopar Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 36-year-old man on Saturday for robbing bags from bag racks of local trains. The accused targetted bags on local trains, especially small carry bags and alighted the trains without anyone noticing him.
The accused, identified as Sanjivan Suryarao of Shahapur, used to travel to Mumbai daily, informing his family that he was going to work. Instead, he stole bags of office goers in the trains.
According to GRP officials, on March 26 evening, Santosh Shinde, 47, was travelling from Byculla to Kalyan and kept his bag in the bags section. He got a seat near Thane and was listening to music. The accused took advantage of it and stole his bag and moved towards the door to get down near Kopar station. Shinde didn’t realise at first but saw a similar bag in the hands of the accused and looked up to check his bag, which wasn’t there. The train entered the station by then. However, Shinde managed to raise an alarm and the other commuters nabbed him on time.
An officer from Dombivli GRP said, “The accused allegedly did it every day, snatching bags of people who stood at the door or stealing bags of those sitting far from the racks. Mostly, he targeted office goers in the hope of finding cash or laptops. We arrested him and further investigation is on.”
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics