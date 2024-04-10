Man arrested for abetting 23-year-old woman’s suicide

Mumbai: A 25-year-old Cuffe Parade resident was arrested on Tuesday for abetting the suicide of a 23-year-old woman, who was found hanging on Friday. The police said the man was stalking the girl for a while and assaulted her after she did not consent to a physical relationship. HT Image

The police said the victim was a working professional and after the suicide, her family found out that the accused Vicky Selvam Naidu had been troubling her for a few days, the police said.

“The family learnt that the man used to follow her home, he threatened her and even assaulted her. The woman had sent a voice clip to her sister in which the man was screaming and threatening her. A minor boy who witnessed the man assault the victim also testified in the case,” said an official from Cuffe Parade police station.

“Based on the evidence provided by the family, and later brought on record by our officers, we have booked Naidu under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him,” said the investigating officer.

The police added the victim has two brothers and two sisters and they used to stay with her parents who were earning their livelihood by doing odd jobs.