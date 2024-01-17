Man arrested for stabbing one, injuring four with scissors

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stabbing a man with scissors in his head and back and injuring four others when they tried to intervene and save the victim in Govandi. HT Image

The deceased has been identified as Sadique Husain. According to the complainant, Naziya Shah, 24, sister of the deceased, Nadeem Shaikh, and Javed Khan noticed the accused, Shaidur Rehman Shaikh peeping in a woman’s house.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

When they confronted him, a heated argument ensued between them. Shaidur’s wife reached the spot, and, in her presence, Nadeem slapped Shaikh. They dispersed after people started gathering at the spot, said deputy commissioner of police Hemraj Rajput of the zone 6.

In the evening, Shaikh, along with his wife and brother, went to confront Nadeem and Javed. Shaikh took out a scissor from his pocket and stabbed Nadeem’s hand. When Javed tried to nab Shaikh, he also stabbed his hand.

Seeing this, their friend Hussain came to help them, but Shaidur stabbed him in his head and back. Hussain fell back and started bleeding profusely, said Rajput.

Shaikh did not stop here and went on to stab two more persons -- Kamruddin Shaikh and Rafique Shaikh on their backs when they tried to help Hussain. Hearing the commotion, others gathered at the spot, and Shaikh, his brother, and his wife left the spot, added Rajput.

Sadique was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, while four injured are recuperating in the hospital, said the police officer.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a murder and attempt to murder case under the sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in the court and remanded in police custody till January 20.