Chembur man kills stepfather for harassing mother

MUMBAI: A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his stepfather, whom he accused of harassing his mother after consuming alcohol.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Gowda, a cleaner at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) in Trombay. Gowda stayed with his stepfather Shreenivas Gowda, 60, and mother Sumitra Gowda, 56, in Vashi Naka of Chembur. Shreenivas Gowda worked as a cook at BARC.

According to the RCF police, Shreenivas Gowda used to frequently fight with his family members after consuming alcohol.

On Tuesday, he started abusing his wife when Sunil Gowda intervened and stabbed his stepfather with scissors multiple times.

The police said, “His mother then shouted for help. Their neighbours gathered and tried to stop Sunil Gowda. However, the man also threatened the neighbours.”

Shrineenvas Gowda was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sunil Gowda later surrendered before the police. “There were disputes in the family as Shrineevas Gowda used to come home inebriated,” Murlidhar Karpe, senior police inspector, said.

