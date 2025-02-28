MUMBAI: The police on Tuesday arrested a man who allegedly blackmailed his ex-colleague by threatening to leak her private videos and coercing her to have sex with him. The woman filed a complaint in her native town, Jalgaon, and the case was later transferred to Bhiwandi , where the incidents occurred. Man arrested for using compromised videos to blackmail ex colleague

The 22-year-old woman met the accused, Aftab Kalamuddin, 24, at her workplace in 2020 and worked with him in Bhiwandi for about three years. According to her statement, they were friends and not romantically involved. They became physically intimate on one occasion, but she refused to pursue a relationship.

Kongaon police said the woman claimed that she was unaware of Kalamuddin recording her videos, which he used for a year to demand sex from the victim. A police officer said that the woman travelled to Jalgaon and shared her ordeal with her family, with whose support, she reported the matter to the police.

The accused was booked under section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 75 (sexual harassment), and criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing her) of the BNS, 2023. The police have recovered the videos from him.

The accused has been remanded to police custody for two days, said the officer.