Man arrested from West Bengal for murdering wife in June in Bhiwandi

The Narpoli Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife. The man first assaulted her and then set her ablaze. The incident occurred two months ago. The accused was on the run and was nabbed from West Bengal on Monday.

The accused, identified as Terikul Narim Mulla, was residing in Bhiwandi for two years with his wife, Mamani Bibi. According to the police, the accused was jobless and the couple used to fight often over the same regularly. On June 26, the couple fought again at night, when he set his wife ablaze and fled the house. The neighbours who heard her cries for help rushed to save her. They took her to the hospital where the doctors informed that she had suffered 60% burns. She died after a few days while undergoing treatment.

A police officer said, “The accused was hiding at Kashipur village in West Bengal. We received a tip off about the same. Through technical details, we confirmed his location and sought help from the police officials in that area. They nabbed the accused immediately and handed him over to us.”