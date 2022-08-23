Man arrested from West Bengal for murdering wife in June in Bhiwandi
The Narpoli Police arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife. The man first assaulted her and then set her ablaze. The incident occurred two months ago. The accused was on the run and was nabbed from West Bengal on Monday.
The accused, identified as Terikul Narim Mulla, was residing in Bhiwandi for two years with his wife, Mamani Bibi. According to the police, the accused was jobless and the couple used to fight often over the same regularly. On June 26, the couple fought again at night, when he set his wife ablaze and fled the house. The neighbours who heard her cries for help rushed to save her. They took her to the hospital where the doctors informed that she had suffered 60% burns. She died after a few days while undergoing treatment.
A police officer said, “The accused was hiding at Kashipur village in West Bengal. We received a tip off about the same. Through technical details, we confirmed his location and sought help from the police officials in that area. They nabbed the accused immediately and handed him over to us.”
NIC, the latest target of Chinese hackers
Mumbai The National Informatics Centre, a central government agency which provides Information Technology infrastructure to all government agencies, is the latest target of Chinese hackers. A research report by a private cybersecurity agency revealed that the hackers were spoofing NIC portals to steal login credentials of Indian government employees. Since at least 2015, RedAlpha, a hacker group said to be backed by Chinese state actors has consistently registered and weaponised large amounts of domains for use in credential-theft campaigns.
Leopard enters house in Shahapur taluka, rescued after being locked for 8 hours
A female leopard that entered a house in Umbarkhand village in Khardi, Shahapur taluka, Thane district, on Tuesday morning was rescued by forest department officials and a team from Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP). It was stuck in the house for at least eight hours. As per the forest officials, the leopard, which is around 2-3 years old, entered the house of Madhukar Lahu Nimse while he and his family were asleep.
Face recognition system during upcoming urban polls in Bihar
Voters in the upcoming elections for urban local bodies in Bihar this time will be screened through a face recognition software to verify their identity and check electoral malpractices, according to officials in the State Election Commission, who said it was first of kind exercise in the country. The SEC is all likely to issue notification for polls to fill up posts in 248 municipal bodies by mid-September.
BJP fumes over Muslim minister’s visit to Gaya temple along with Nitish
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of causing “deliberate insult” to Hindu sensibilities by taking along a minister from another faith inside an ancient temple in Gaya where it is prohibited. Kumar had on Monday offered prayers at the famous Vishnupad temple in Gaya, where he was accompanied by a cabinet colleague from his new ally RJD, Mohammad Israil Mansuri. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal reacted furiously.
JD(U)’s Devesh Thakur set to become Council chairman
Devesh Chandra Thakur, a four-time member of the Legislative Council who is currently with the Janata Dal (United), is set be elected as the chairman of Bihar Legislative Council on August 25, as scheduled by the Governor. Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said Thakur is the likely candidate for the ruling alliance, the Mahagathbandhan, for the post. Currently, BJP leader Awadhesh Narayan Singh is the acting chairman of the Council.
