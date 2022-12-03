Man attacked by deceased wife’s brothers in Colaba

Mumbai: A 32-year-old man was allegedly attacked by his brothers-in-law with a knife and iron rods in a busy Colaba market. The three carried out the attack, on Friday, for their sister’s death by suicide. The accused are identified as Ram Walmiki, Abhijit Walmiki, both brothers of his deceased wife, and their friend Sachin Walmiki.

Earlier, a case was registered against the husband – Ravi Chauhan – and his family members for abatement to suicide and for treating their sister with cruelty.

Chauhan was arrested and was in Arthur Road jail for the past three months.

“Chauhan had gone to purchase school bags for his children. When he had reached near HP Petrol pump on Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, he saw the trio coming on a bike,” said a police officer.

He added that the trio attacked him on his head and stabbed him multiple times in his legs. As the public started to gather, they fled from the spot, added the officer. Chauhan was rushed to St George Hospital.

“Ram and Abhijit’s sister, Aarti, had married Chauhan. In June, she died by suicide,” said the police officer.

The three are booked against sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (common intention), 504 (voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.