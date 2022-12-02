Man beaten up and arrested for clicking pictures of woman commuter

Navi Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was beaten up by women commuters after he was caught clicking pictures of a lady on his mobile phone on a local train. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

According to GRP officials, the complainant was travelling from Nerul to Vadala along with family members around 12.30am. After boarding the local train from Nerul station, she suspected that a man was following her.

Later, her brother saw the accused clicking pictures on his phone and confronted him. After checking his phone, he found several pictures of his sister.

“The complainant along with other commuters beat him up and brought him to the Vadala police station, where he was detained and sent to Vashi GRP and he was arrested. We are checking his background and other details,” said Sambhaji Kathare, senior police inspector Vashi GRP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON