Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man beaten up and arrested for clicking pictures of woman commuter

Man beaten up and arrested for clicking pictures of woman commuter

mumbai news
Updated on Dec 02, 2022 12:35 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was beaten up by women commuters after he was caught clicking pictures of a lady on his mobile phone on a local train

HT Image
HT Image
BySajana Nambiar

Navi Mumbai: A 33-year-old man was beaten up by women commuters after he was caught clicking pictures of a lady on his mobile phone on a local train. The police arrested the accused on Tuesday.

According to GRP officials, the complainant was travelling from Nerul to Vadala along with family members around 12.30am. After boarding the local train from Nerul station, she suspected that a man was following her.

Later, her brother saw the accused clicking pictures on his phone and confronted him. After checking his phone, he found several pictures of his sister.

“The complainant along with other commuters beat him up and brought him to the Vadala police station, where he was detained and sent to Vashi GRP and he was arrested. We are checking his background and other details,” said Sambhaji Kathare, senior police inspector Vashi GRP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sajana Nambiar

    Sajana is a correspondent for Kalyan and has an experience of about four years covering civic and cultural issues for Thane edition of HT.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out