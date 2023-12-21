Man booked for killing a stray dog in Kalyan

Thane: A man has been booked for allegedly attacking and killing a female stray dog with a stone in Kalyan. Police sources said that a video of the attack has also gone viral on social media.

The accused, Om Prakash Munshi Singh, 36, a resident of Pisavali village in Kalyan East. The incident occurred at the nullah of Malang Gad Road near Kashish International Hotel in Kalyan East.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A complaint was filed by Sonali Waghmare, who runs ‘A Life for Animal Foundation.’ Waghmare stated in the FIR that she received a call on December 16 from his activist about the incident.

The four-and-a-half-year-old female stray dog was seated in a nullah when Singh attacked and crushed her head with a stone.

Police sources said that a video of the attack has also gone viral on social media.

People who were present tried to intervene and stop Singh, but he did not pay heed. Shyamla Rao, a resident of the area, took the dog to the nearby hospital in Kalyan, where the dog succumbed to its injuries on December 17.

Waghmare approached the Manpada police station and booked a case against Singh. Mahendra Deshmukh, Senior Police Inspector, Manpada Police Station, said, “No arrest has been made yet. We have issued a 41(A) notice to appear at the police station.”

The accused is booked under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.