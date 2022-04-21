Man charred to death, 2 injured in blast at Palghar chemical unit

Palghar: A 55-year-old man was burnt to death in a blast at Chembond Chemicals in the Tarapur Chemical zone of the Boisar MIDC on Thursday morning. Dhulesh Patil, the production manager, had ensured that nearly 40 workers were safely out of the Aerosol department of the industrial unit, police said. Two others were injured in the fire, which was reported at around 10 am.

Patil, a resident of Saphale in Palghar, succumbed to 95% burn injuries, while two others are being treated at Tungha Hospital, Boisar. Patil is survived by his wife and son.

The production manager was trapped in the burning unit after he ensured all other workers were safe, said police.

The department had a huge stock of packaging material, cartons, paints and other inflammable materials, police officials added.

The blast was heard in the 3 km periphery of the unit. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was contained after 3 hours. The cause of the blast is not known yet and cooling operations are underway.

The unit at Salwad village in Boisar, manufactures resins, defoamers, waterproofing and other chemicals, said Sr PI Suresh Kadam of Boisar MIDC police station.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are waiting for the report of the Director of Industrial Security and Health (DISH) Vasai. After the report is received, an FIR will be registered against the accused,” Kadam added.

We have sent the body for post mortem and its report is awaited, said the police.

“Around 40 workers were on duty at the time of the blast and we have cordoned off the entire area. Power was also disconnected to the other units as a precautionary measure,” Kadam said, adding that further investigating is on.