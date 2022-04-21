Man charred to death, 2 injured in blast at Palghar chemical unit
Palghar: A 55-year-old man was burnt to death in a blast at Chembond Chemicals in the Tarapur Chemical zone of the Boisar MIDC on Thursday morning. Dhulesh Patil, the production manager, had ensured that nearly 40 workers were safely out of the Aerosol department of the industrial unit, police said. Two others were injured in the fire, which was reported at around 10 am.
Patil, a resident of Saphale in Palghar, succumbed to 95% burn injuries, while two others are being treated at Tungha Hospital, Boisar. Patil is survived by his wife and son.
The production manager was trapped in the burning unit after he ensured all other workers were safe, said police.
The department had a huge stock of packaging material, cartons, paints and other inflammable materials, police officials added.
The blast was heard in the 3 km periphery of the unit. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was contained after 3 hours. The cause of the blast is not known yet and cooling operations are underway.
The unit at Salwad village in Boisar, manufactures resins, defoamers, waterproofing and other chemicals, said Sr PI Suresh Kadam of Boisar MIDC police station.
“We have registered a case of accidental death and are waiting for the report of the Director of Industrial Security and Health (DISH) Vasai. After the report is received, an FIR will be registered against the accused,” Kadam added.
We have sent the body for post mortem and its report is awaited, said the police.
“Around 40 workers were on duty at the time of the blast and we have cordoned off the entire area. Power was also disconnected to the other units as a precautionary measure,” Kadam said, adding that further investigating is on.
-
Delhi government makes Covid booster shot free for beneficiaries aged 18-59
Precautionary Covid-19 dose will be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries aged between 18 and 59 years in all government vaccination centres, news agency ANI reported, citing the Delhi government.
-
Ganesh Naik case: No relief or protection from arrest for BJP MLA
Ganesh Naik has not got any relief or protection from arrest on his anticipatory bail applications in two cases of rape and threat registered against him by Navi Mumbai police. The former minister and BJP MLA from Airoli had made two applications at Thane Sessions Court on Thursday. Naik had hence filed for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest in the two cases.
-
City sees hottest April day in eight years after first pre-monsoon drizzle
Even as the city woke up to an overcast sky with first pre-monsoon drizzle being reported in isolated places, Thursday turned out to be the hottest April day in eight years. India Meteorological Department's Santacruz monitoring station – representative for Mumbai – put the maximum daytime temperature at 38.9 degrees Celsius. Thursday is also significantly hotter than the highest temperature recorded in April last year - 35.8 degrees Celsius on April 7.
-
Yogi orders construction of new jails, use of more technology for prison security in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the construction of new jails and more barracks in the existing ones in Uttar Pradesh to deal with overcrowding. Yogi also said more technology should be used for the security of prisons. Yogi said there should be a facility of sanitary napkins, dispensers, and incinerators at the women's help desk. Prisons should be developed as a correction homes, Yogi said.
-
Thane Municipal Corporation has over 4,000 Covid beds in case of a probable fourth wave
Thane Municipal Corporation's current Covid positivity rate is 1.73%. The active cases have slightly increased from last week's 15. However, hospitalisation continues to be low with only six patients admitted in Covid health centres. TMC recorded 18 positive cases on Thursday. The number was 19 on March 10. On a daily basis, there are more than 700 Covid tests conducted. These include 512 rapid antigen tests and 232 RT-PCR.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics