Man convicted of murder in 2008 kills live-in partner in Panvel

Mumbai: A 55-year-old man previously convicted of murder has been arrested again for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Panvel. A 55-year-old man previously convicted of murder has been arrested again for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Panvel. (Representational image)

Kamlya Rago Nirguda was arrested by the Panvel Taluka police under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita on Tuesday after authorities were alerted by a village police constable who discovered a woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood. Nirguda was present at the scene.

The deceased, identified as Shanivari Goma Nirguda, 45, was a widow whose husband had died approximately 10 years ago. The accused is believed to be related to her late husband. The couple had been living together for seven years.

"In the year 2008, the accused had killed his wife and was convicted for the crime. However, 10 years ago, he was released and came in contact with the deceased, and they began living together," said an investigating officer.

According to police, Shanivari suffered fatal injuries from a sharp object. The accused was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

"He is an alcoholic and was known in the colony to physically assault his partner on the slightest pretext. On Tuesday, he again thrashed the deceased with a wooden rod and similar objects which led to fatal injuries to her head," the officer said.

Police are investigating whether Nirguda was released after serving his full prison term or was out on bail. The victim was rushed to the district hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.