Man dies after tree branch falls on car in Mahalaxmi

Mumbai: A 38-year-old driver reportedly died after a tree branch came crashing down on a car on Dr E Moses Road in Mahalaxmi on Monday. The branch fell after an excavator accidentally hit the tree.

The deceased was identified as Saiyog Pawar, a Thane resident. He was working for a private company.

A civic official from G (south) ward said that an excavator used for digging soil and cutting rocks was on its way on Dr E Moses Road. When the heavy vehicle took a turn at Ratanji signal, the jaw cutters attached to it accidentally cut a big branch of a tree and it fell on the car.

The car was hired by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for an employee of Worli Engineering Hub.

The incident happened when the driver dropped the employee at Worli Engineering Hub and then went towards E Moses Road in Mahalaxmi.

The police have sent Pawar’s body for post-mortem at B Y L Nair Hospital in Agripada.

“A case has been registered against the unknown excavator driver under section 304 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” said Vivek Shende, senior police inspector, Tardeo police station. The driver of the excavator is on the run.