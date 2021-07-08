Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man dies as truck hits his bike in Maharashtra’s Raigad
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Man dies as truck hits his bike in Maharashtra’s Raigad

The truck driver fled the scene and the police are looking for him. The vehicle had hit another biker a little earlier; that biker sustained injuries too
By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:37 PM IST

A 28-year-old man died after his bike was hit by a truck on the old Mumbai-Pune highway near Khopoli exit in Raigad on Wednesday.

Just a while before that, the truck had hit another biker who sustained injuries. According to the police, the truck was on way to Mumbai from Pune. As it was crossing the bridge at Khopoli, the driver lost control over the wheel and hit a biker. The biker fell on the road and suffered minor injuries.

“After that, the truck rammed into a side wall of the bridge. Due to the impact, it crashed into another bike coming from the other side. The second biker, Karjat resident Mohan Borse, suffered severe injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.

“The truck’s driver fled the spot just after the accident, and we are now searching for him,” he said.

