Man gets one year in jail for flashing college student
A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment and fined him ₹4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.
The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of which was made available on Saturday, said though there wasn't actual physical assault, the act was done with "sexual intent".
The accused, a driver by profession who was known to the victim and her family, was found guilty under section 354 A (molestation) of IPC as well as provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The prosecution said the incident had left the girl "frightened and ashamed", though the defence claimed the man was targeted as the girl's relatives held a grudge against him.
The judge, in her order, said "Though no actual harm, the physical assault has been caused by him to her but he did the act and there is no doubt to say it is with sexual intent."
The order further stated that no person can "behave in such an indecent manner with any lady, which makes her feel ashamed, which causes her agony, disturbs her and puts a scar on her mind throughout her life".
