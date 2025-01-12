MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested by Oshiwara police for cheating during a police recruitment exam on Saturday at Raigad Military School, Jogeshwari West. Man held for cheating in police exam using Bluetooth device

The suspect used a Bluetooth-enabled device hidden in his ear to receive answers. His frequent ear-touching raised suspicion. Upon inspection, the supervisor discovered a tiny Bluetooth device connected to a SIM card deeply inserted in his ear.

Despite the setup, poor network reception hindered the accused. He even visited the washroom to improve the signal, but his attempts failed.

The police revealed that someone was dictating answers to him throughout the exam.