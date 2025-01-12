Man held for cheating in police exam using Bluetooth device
MUMBAI: A man, 25, was arrested for cheating in a police exam using a hidden Bluetooth device in his ear at Raigad Military School, Jogeshwari West.
MUMBAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested by Oshiwara police for cheating during a police recruitment exam on Saturday at Raigad Military School, Jogeshwari West.
The suspect used a Bluetooth-enabled device hidden in his ear to receive answers. His frequent ear-touching raised suspicion. Upon inspection, the supervisor discovered a tiny Bluetooth device connected to a SIM card deeply inserted in his ear.
Despite the setup, poor network reception hindered the accused. He even visited the washroom to improve the signal, but his attempts failed.
The police revealed that someone was dictating answers to him throughout the exam.
Recommended Topics
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See More
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See Less
SHARE
Copy