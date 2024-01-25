Man held for friend’s murder over a petty issue in Dombivli

KALYAN: HT Image

The Manpada Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a friend over petty differences in Dombivli on Tuesday night.

The accused has been identified as Paresh Shilkar, 28, an unemployed yourh while the deceased has been identified as Wajid Sayyed, 41, who worked as a driver earlier and lived with his family at Dombivli.

Police sources said that the two froends had planned to open a chinese food joint on Malaggarh Road in Kalyan and as a celebration, they had hosted organised an alcohol party for another friend in an under-construction building in the Adivli area in Dombivli on Tuesday night.

Ashok Honmane, the senior police inspector, at Manpada Police Station, said, “During the primary investigation, it was learnt that both were inebriated state and started a heated argument between them over a chinese food business. In a fit of rage, Paresh took a sharp weapon and attacked him.”

Thereafter, Paresh himself called the police control room and alerted them about the murder. Wajid was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead before admission. The body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem. The body will be handed over to family members for the final rites after conducting a post-mortem.

A case was lodged under section 302 (punishment of murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced in court and remanded into police custody till January 29.