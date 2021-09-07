Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man held for murder of 23-yr-old in Nallasopara near Mumbai
The man committed the 23-yr-old’s murder in Nallasopara on Sunday night
The man committed the 23-yr-old’s murder in Nallasopara on Sunday night
mumbai news

Man held for murder of 23-yr-old in Nallasopara near Mumbai

A 28-year-old man, Abhinash Kumar, has been arrested by Tulinj police for allegedly strangulating a Nallasopara (East) resident to death on Sunday night
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:18 AM IST

A 28-year-old man, Abhinash Kumar, has been arrested by Tulinj police for allegedly strangulating a Nallasopara (East) resident to death on Sunday night.

The accused and the victim hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh and were allegedly in love with each other, said the police.

However, the 23-year-old victim was living with another man in a rented flat in Jai Ambe Welfare Society at Sari Compound since September 1, said an officer from Tulinj police station.

“This enraged Kumar and he visited the victim. In a fit of rage, he began to strangle her. Hearing her screams, neighbours called us. We reached the spot and arrested Kumar under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code. On Monday, the Vasai court remanded him in police custody. We are probing further,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.