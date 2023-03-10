Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man held for murder after three weeks; motive not clear

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 10, 2023 11:22 PM IST

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly murdering a person inside an autorickshaw last month

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly murdering a person inside an autorickshaw last month. The accused – identified as Yaseen Akbar alias Munnamiya Sheikh (39) – is a resident of Shastri Nagar, Bandra (West).

The team then went through more than 50 footage where the accused was spotted and strung together his frequented routes. “Though we had a clearer picture by now, no one around the areas he was spotted seemed to know anything about him. It took us a week of following through the routes to finally track him to his place,” said the official. (HT PHOTO)
As per the police, they found a man with grave injuries on his forehead and a swollen body in an autorickshaw parked near Naupada bridge close to Bandra Talav on February 19.

He was taken to Bhabha Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The deceased could not be identified as there were documents with him.

“The postmortem report of the deceased was received after a few days. The cause of death was then ascertained to be strangulation associated with cranial cerebral injury,” said an officer from Bandra Police Station.

Then, the police registered a case of murder against an unknown person and the investigating team started to rummage through the CCTV footage of the area where the autorickshaw was found parked.

“In one of the footage, we saw a person roaming around in the same area and close to the estimated time of the assault. He was also seen entering the same rickshaw in which the victim was found. However, it was too dark to be able to see his face properly,” added the officer.

The team then went through more than 50 footage where the accused was spotted and strung together his frequented routes. “Though we had a clearer picture by now, no one around the areas he was spotted seemed to know anything about him. It took us a week of following through the routes to finally track him to his place,” said the official.

As per the police, while Akbar has confessed to the murder, he has not spoken about his reasons for doing so. He is in judicial custody for fourteen days.

