Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Man hit on head with cylinder, dies

ByMegha Sood
Jun 10, 2025 08:34 AM IST

A hotelier was booked and an accomplice arrested for killing a man with a gas cylinder over a loan dispute in Vasai.

Mumbai: A hotelier was booked and his accomplice arrested after they clobbered a 35-year-old man to death with a gas cylinder after an argument over repayment of a loan. The hotelier, who was also injured in the fight at a Vasai hotel on Sunday, is recovering in hospital and will be arrested after being discharged, said police. His accomplice, who had fled the spot after the incident, was arrested from his home on Monday.

The deceased, Sanjay Prajapati’s elder brother, Avdesh Prajapati, told the police that the main accused, Mohammad Hasim, had borrowed 50,000 from Sanjay a few weeks ago for his hotel but was not repaying. “Due to this, there were regular arguments whenever Sanjay used to ask Hasim to return the money,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred at Warsi hotel in Vasai East on Sunday. An argument broke out between Hasim and Sanjay regarding the repayment of the loan. The argument turned violent when the two engaged in a fist fight and Hasim allegedly attacked Sanjay on the head with an LPG cylinder, leading to his death on the spot. Hasim’s accomplice, Rais Sheikh, was also involved in the incident, said a police officer.

After the incident, Hasim was admitted to Platinum Hospital in Vasai East due to injuries, while Sheikh had fled. Sheikh was arrested at his residence early on Monday.

“The main accused, Hasim, is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital due to injuries. He will be taken into custody after being discharged,” said Abhijit Madke, police inspector (Crime) of the Naigaon police station.

A case was registered against both the accused, Hasim and Sheikh, under sections 103 (1) (murder), 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

