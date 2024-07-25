 Man jumps off Atal Setu Bridge, search underway | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jul 25, 2024
New Delhi
Man jumps off Atal Setu Bridge, search underway

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jul 25, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: The control room at the Atal Setu Bridge alerted the Nhava Sheva Police Station on Wednesday afternoon about a man who jumped off the newly opened bridge.

HT Image

According to police reports, the 38-year-old man parked his vehicle, climbed over the railings, and leapt into the sea around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

The man’s identity was confirmed through an Aadhaar card found in his wallet, which was left inside the parked car. The wallet also contained an identity card from a city construction firm where he was employed until last year.

“Financial issues seem to be a probable cause, but no definitive reason has been established as no suicide note was found, and no phone was discovered inside the vehicle. The car was parked at the 12.16 km mark of the bridge, which is where the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction begins. The man exited the vehicle and jumped off the bridge,” said Senior Police Inspector Anjum Bagwan from the Nhava Sheva Police Station.

The man, an engineer from Palava City in Dombivli, previously worked with a construction firm in Mumbai. Following a brief stint with the firm, he and a partner started their own electrical contracting business.

Rescue teams from MTHL and the coastal police are currently searching for the man. Preliminary information from his wife revealed that he had previously attempted suicide while in Kuwait by ingesting phenyl but survived. On Tuesday at 11 pm, he informed his wife that he was going to his partner for work, after which he lost contact.

As of late evening, the man had not been located, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Thursday, July 25, 2024
