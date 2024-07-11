Man killed by brother-in-law while intervening in sister’s domestic dispute

THANE: A man was murdered by his sister’s husband while attempting to resolve a domestic dispute between the couple at their home. The Shanti Nagar police have registered a murder case and arrested the accused, Javed Kaleem Khan, 29. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Atik Ijaz Ahmad Ansari, 28. HT Image

According to the police, the complainant Mohammad Shafiq Ijaz Ahmad Ansari, 31, resides with his family in a rented house in New Azad Nagar, Bhiwandi. Their sister, Dilnaj, is married to the accused Khan, and the couple lives in a rented accommodation nearby.

Around 10 pm on July 8, an intense argument erupted between Dilnaj and her husband due to domestic issues. Upon witnessing this, brothers Atik and Shafiq intervened to resolve the dispute. The accused, unhappy with their interference, attacked them with a stick and a blunt object. During the altercation, the accused struck Atik forcefully in his abdomen, causing him to fall to the ground in severe pain and suffer a head injury that led to his death.

The Shanti Nagar police promptly arrived at the scene after receiving a call and prepared a spot memorandum. The accused, Javed, was taken into custody on July 9 based on the statement of the deceased’s brother and was subsequently charged under sections 103(1) (Unlawful activities harming public order or safety) and 115 (Penalties for abetment leading to criminal offenses) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Both sections carry severe penalties upon conviction.

Assistant Police Inspector Suresh Chopade, the investigating officer of the case, confirmed that Javed was arrested on July 9, produced before a court, and remanded to police custody until July 11.