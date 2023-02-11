Man killed for demanding dues of 500; 2 brothers arrested

Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested in the early hours of Friday for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man at Bandra railway station. The man was stabbed to death for demanding ₹500 that was owed to him by the duo – identified as Shadab Khan and his elder brother Shanu.

The deceased – identified as Nazim Khan – was a resident of Garib Nagar, Bandra (East). Shadab, 21 and Shanu, 22, also stayed in the same locality.

“Around a month ago, Nazim’s mobile was damaged after Shadab accidentally knocked it out of his hand. Nazim had to incur an expense of ₹1,000 for its repairs. Shadab had promised to compensate him and on Thursday paid half, ₹500, to Nazim’s wife, Fiza. However, at 11 pm on Thursday, Nazim went to meet Shadab under the railway Foot Over Bridge and demanded the rest of the money, which sparked off an argument between them,” said senior police inspector Shrimant Shinde, Nirmal Nagar police station.

The argument soon turned violent, with Shadab assaulting Nazim and Shanu joining in. Nazim then fled to platform 7 of the station, and the brothers allegedly followed him. They cornered him and resumed the assault. At this time, Shadab allegedly stabbed Nazim in the chest with a dagger and both brothers left. Nazim was rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where he was declared dead before admission.

“As soon as Fiza informed us about the incident, we sent multiple teams to Garib Nagar and both accused were picked up immediately. They were placed under arrest and charged with murder, assault, assault with a dangerous weapon and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Shinde.

The duo was arrested within an hour of the crime being reported.