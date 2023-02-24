Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man kills brother over suspicion of illicit affair with wife

Man kills brother over suspicion of illicit affair with wife

ByN K Gupta
Feb 24, 2023 11:41 PM IST

Mumbai: A man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his elder brother over suspicion of an illicit affair with his wife in Ulhasnagar. After the incident, the younger brother surrendered to the police.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the deceased was sleeping, while their grandmother, 76, was seated on the bed. After the incident, the younger brother surrendered to the police. As per the police, both of them went to meet their grandmother. (Image for representation)

The accused has been identified as Amit Ramesh Gangurde, while his brother has been identified as Rohit Ramesh Gangurde. Both of them were married for several years and lived in a joint family at Ambernath.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the deceased was sleeping, while their grandmother, 76, was seated on the bed. Then, Amit, 34, went to the police station and narrated the incident of the murder of his brother.

The police immediately reached the spot and found Rohit, 37, lying in a pool of blood. The body was taken to the central hospital for post-mortem.

“The accused had suspected that his elder brother had an extramarital and illicit affair with his wife. Following this, heated arguments ensued between them. The wife of the deceased came to know about it and along with her daughter went to her maternal home,” Dilip Phulpagare, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar police station said.

He added that both of them went to meet their grandmother. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.

Saturday, February 25, 2023
