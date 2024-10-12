MUMBAI: A 37-year-old man slit his estranged wife’s throat outside the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road on Friday, over the custody of their children. The accused, Nadeem Khan, after killing his wife, Amreen Khan, 36, surrendered himself to the police. Man kills estranged wife outside police station in Mira Road

The accused, an interior decorator and furniture shop owner in Mira Road, has been separated from his wife for two years. After separation, Amreen went to live in Bandra and her two children, a 12-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son, stayed with their father in Mira Road.

The police officers said that 18 months ago, Amreen approached the Thane court for custody of her children, which was granted to her. Accordingly, she went to take the children with her to Bandra, but Nadeem refused to hand over the kids.

A few weeks ago, the victim approached the court again when the judge ordered that she could take custody of her children under police protection.

On Thursday, Amreen paid ₹7,000 to the police as protection charges to assist her in taking custody of her children forcibly. She and the police officials then went to Nadeem’s house but found it locked. On calling Nadeem, he told the police that the children had gone to Ajmer, Rajasthan with their grandmother after which Amreen had to return with the children. However, on Friday she went to the Naya Nagar police station again to meet deputy commissioner of police Prakash Gaikwad and was waiting for the DCP to come.

While waiting, she stepped out of the police station to check if her children were in school. “As soon as she stepped out of the police station premises, Nadeem who was waiting for her with a knife, intercepted her and slit her neck,” said Gaikwad.

Nadeem left Amreen in a pool of blood and surrendered himself to the police, said a police officer. The woman was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival, the officer said, adding that the police have arrested Nadeem on the charge of murder and are probing the case further,” said Gaikwad.