Man kills minor girlfriend after blackmailing her, ends life later
Palghar: A 21-year-old male college student allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday after killing his minor neighbour inside a hotel room at Arnala, Virar. The man, identified as Abhishek Shah, left the resort under the pretext of purchasing food and did not return. Later in the day, the Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a case of accidental death after Shah’s body was found on the tracks.
Shah’s parents have identified the body, said Sr PI Raju Mane of Arnala Coastal police.
The man allegedly blackmailed the 17-year-old girl by threatening to share her personal videos on social media, said Mane, adding that Shah had demanded ₹15,000 from the victim which she took from her mother after narrating the entire incident.
“Shah and the victim checked inside the Harshad Resort at Arnala late afternoon on Wednesday. At around 3.30 pm, the man left the room and told the manager that he was going to purchase some food. After Shah did not return or answer calls, the manager suspected something amiss and opened the room to find the minor smothered to death,” said Mane and we were informed.
We have sent the body for post mortem and its report is awaited said, Mane.
According to the police, the accused first smothered the girl with a pillow and strangulated her later to make sure that she was dead.
In the meantime, the Borivali GRP informed us that an identified body was found so we informed the parents of the incident and they identified Shah from the clothes, said Mane.
We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC and further investigation is ongoing, he said, adding that they will also investigate how the hotel allowed entry to a minor with the man.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
Yogi Adityanath says Ambedkar’s work for deprived sections will always be an inspiration
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's work for the welfare and uplift of the deprived sections of the society will always be an inspiration. Yogi Adityanath also said every individual and democratic country across the world revered Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. “Babasaheb always emphasized Indianness,” Yogi said. “Today everyone and every democratic country in the world reveres Babasaheb but no one knows about Mandal,” the chief minister said.
31 in 18-45 years age group get precautionary vaccination dose against Covid from private centres in Thane
Almost a week after the paid booster, or precautionary doses, for all was permitted, hardly 31 people in the 18-45 years age group have taken the dose from private vaccination centres in Thane city. However, the response for vaccination in the 12-15 years of age has doubled over the last few days. Meanwhile, Thane city has recorded 63.25% first dose vaccination and 48% fully vaccinated in the 15-18 years category.
What Delhi government's new Covid-19 advisory for private schools says
The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory to all private schools in the national capital in wake of the rising Covid-19 cases. Wearing of masks by students, teachers and other staff of schools. Maintenance of social distancing to the possible extent. Regular washing of hands and use of sanitisers. Creating awareness about the prevention of Covid among students, teachers and other supporting staff and parents visiting the school etc.
Madhya Pradesh CM slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh over Khargone violence
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit back at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday over his criticism of the state government's actions in connection with the violence in Khargone district. Chouhan also accused the former chief minister of sharing fake photographs - showing men waving saffron flags outside a mosque while another plants one on the building - on social media and said that Singh wanted 'to set Madhya Pradesh on fire'.
Application for arrest warrant against CIDCO MD, JMD made over non-payment of dues to PAPs
The CIDCO legal hassles continue over non-payment of enhanced compensation to project affected persons (PAPs) against land acquisition. In a fresh case filed by a group of 11 farmers from Uran, an application for arrest warrant against MD, Sanjay Mukherjee, and JMD, SS Patil, was made before the civil judge, AA Shinde, senior division court, Alibag. Reply was filed by chief lands and survey officer, Satish Kumar Khadake, seeking to dismiss the application for arrest.
