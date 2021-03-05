Man kills wife, confesses to neighbour in Nallasopara near Mumbai
Tulinj police on Thursday booked an autorickshaw driver from Shirdi Nagar in Nallasopara (East) for allegedly murdering his wife.
According to police, the accused, Rupesh Shyamrao More, 35, had a fight with his wife Vanita, 30, as she refused to give him money for drinks. In a fit of rage, More first slit her throat with a kitchen knife and then hammered her head.
“More then called his neighbour Umesh Jadhav and confessed to the murder, following which Jadhav called us,” said senior inspector Rajendra Kamble, Tulinj police station. The accused then fled the spot in his auto. Police later found the auto abandoned a few kilometres away along with the weapons used.
As per preliminary investigation, the couple were married for eight years and would often have fights over More’s alcoholism. On Wednesday, the couple had a similar fight as More demanded money for drinking, which Vanita refused.
“We have registered case of murder against More. Vanita’s body has been sent for post-mortem and its report is awaited. We are investigating further,” said Kamble.
