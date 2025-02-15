MUMBAI: Less than six months after the Badlapur sexual assault of two nursery girls hit the headlines, another similar case has come to light – this time in Bangur Nagar in Goregaon West, where a 3-year-old girl studying in kindergarten has complained that she was touched inappropriately by a man inside the school washroom on February 12. Man molests KG girl in school washroom

A case has been registered by the Bangur Nagar police against an unknown man for sexually assaulting the girl student in the washroom of the pre-primary school.

“We have registered a case after a three-year-old girl from the school complained that a man misbehaved with her in the toilet of the school by touching her inappropriately,” said an officer from the Bangur Nagar police station.

The police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the school to get more clues. The police officer revealed that in the footage of February 12, when the incident reportedly occurred, a female attendant is seen taking 12 girls to the washroom. However, no male person is seen near the toilets in the footage.

“The girl had told her mother she had itching in her private parts as a monster touched her inappropriately in the school toilet. She also told us it was not a female staffer. We will question everybody again,” said the police officer.

The police further said that the girl’s mother, who drops her to the school and picks her up regularly, took her to a doctor who said it was inconclusive whether she had an infection or had been inappropriately touched.

“We have registered a case against an unknown man under Section 64 (2) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said the police officer.