Man sexually assaults 6-year-old, arrested

THANE: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in the Khartan Road locality of Thane West on Thursday. The incident took place on Thursday evening near a Marathi balwadi (preschool) located in the Patimataijinagar locality. (Shutterstock)

The accused was identified as Ajay alias Bunty Adsule, an electrician by profession. He allegedly lured the child who was playing near the school into an abandoned public toilet next to the premises. According to the police report, the accused forcibly exposed himself to the minor and engaged in sexual assault. The Thane Nagar police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents. Acting swiftly, the police arrested Adsule the same night at 10.23pm.

“The minor has been referred for medical evaluation, and appropriate support services are in place,” said a senior police officer from Thane Nagar police station. “We have registered the offence under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused have been produced in the court and granted police custody for the next two days.”

A forensic team was called to the scene to collect evidence, and the investigation is ongoing. The accused remains in custody and will be produced in court.