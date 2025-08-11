Man stabbed by acquaintance over past feud

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man killed an acquaintance on Sunday over a past feud. The accused stabbed the victim at a bus stop, and within hours of the murder, the police identified and arrested him based on CCTV footage and witness statements. Mumbai, India - August 10, 2025: A man was stabbed to death by an acquaintance in Juhu at 4am on Sunday while the 27-year-old deceased was sitting at the bus stop in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 10, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

According to the Juhu police, the deceased, Krishna Devendra, 27, was a resident of the Nehru Nagar slums in Vile Parle. The accused, Parmeshwar Devendra, too lived in the same slum.

Around 4 am, Krishna was seated at the bus stop when Parmeshwara stabbed him with a knife. The victim was rushed to the Cooper hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Based on CCTV footage and witness testimonies, the police tracked down Devendra and arrested him from his house. They later found out that the two were acquaintances and had been in arguments and fights for days. The police suspect their alleged feud to be the reason behind the murder.

“We are trying to find out the reason behind the murder and the enmity they had for each other,” said a police officer.