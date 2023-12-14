Man suffers 90% burns; three cars gutted in fire in Andheri

A 45-year-old man suffered 90% burn injuries after a fire erupted in three stationary cars in Andheri East in the early hours of Wednesday, the fire brigade said. Mumbai, India - Dec 13, 2023 : Fire breaks out in three parked cars in which one person was burned and Hospitalized near the Trans Apartment at Andheri, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Dec 13, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The incident occurred at 2.25am opposite Trans Residency building at Mahakali Kelusj Road. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The injured person, identified as Farooq Siddiqui, was in one of the cars, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

He was first rushed to HBT Trauma Care Centre in Jogeshwari. At 5.30am, he was shifted to Nair hospital where he was admitted to ICU, and his condition remains critical, doctors said.

According to Dr Sudhir Medhekar, dean of the hospital, he has sustained 70% to 90% burns. “He is unable to pass urine. He is on oxygen support.”

Officials from BMC said the fire was confined to three cars, two of which were Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and identification of the third car is yet to be done.

An official from MIDC police station said no case has been registered yet. “However, we have filed an incident report and investigation is going on to find out if some human error caused the fire,” he said.

Two fire engines were sent to the spot and the blaze was extinguished around 2.45 am, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)