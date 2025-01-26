MUMBAI: A sessions court on Tuesday sentenced a 52-year-old man, Hanif Sarvar Khan, to life imprisonment on Tuesday for stabbing his former wife last year. It also directed District Legal Service Authority to grant compensation his ex-wife as she came from an economically marginalised family. Man who stabbed ex-wife a week after divorce awarded life sentence

According to the prosecution, the incident took place around 10.30am on June 28, 2023, a week after Hanif and his wife separated following a customary divorce. Hanif, sitting in an autorickshaw, stopped near his ex-wife Tahira Khan while she was on her way to work. He forced her in the auto, and as it reached Kalina, Santacruz East, he took out a knife and stabbed her. She began shouting and got out of the auto after pushing him away. After this, Hanif jumped out of the moving vehicle too and fled. Tahira was taken to VN Desai Hospital by her sister and nephew, and a case was registered at the Vakola police station.

During her deposition before the court, Tahira said that Hanif forced her to sit inside the autorickshaw and stabbed her on the left side of the stomach. She said that when she pushed him out, he attempted to assault her again.

Hanif’s advocate submitted that he had nothing to do with Tahira after they got divorced. He added Tahira falsely implicated him since she did not get enough Meher (a gift given by groom to bride as per Islamic marriage ritual). The defence contended that the prosecution failed to gather CCTV footage or record evidence of any witness from the place.

The prosecution, relying on the direct evidence of the injured witness Tahira and her complaints to the police against Hanif filed within the duration of their marriage, informed the court about the ongoing quarrels between the couple. The medical evidence also showed the injury put her life in danger, added the special public prosecutor.

The court observed that they had been having disputes for a long time and said not examining independent witnesses does not erode the credibility of the prosecutions’ case as Tahira said no one helped her when she asked for it. Additional sessions judge Aditee Uday Kadam said the prosecution had proved that accused forcefully confined the Tahira in autorickshaw and assaulted her. Considering the to the nature of injury, weapon used, and the part of body selected, the court said there was no doubt that the accused intended to cause her death. The court also refused to show any leniency to Hanif in view of the preplanned nature of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment.