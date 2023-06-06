Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Forest dept replants mangroves in Vashi on two hectares

Forest dept replants mangroves in Vashi on two hectares

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Jun 06, 2023 09:53 PM IST

The plantation was done in the mangrove belts adjacent to Vashi Railway station and sector 36 adjacent to the Kamothe highway. The resident activists, volunteers and organisations were invited to participate in the process to regenerate mangroves in areas that were earlier encroached upon

NAVI MUMBAI: The state forest department carried out a mangrove replantation drive in a stetch between Vashi and Kamothe with participation from local conservation clubs, residents, and NGOs to mark the World Environment Day.

Forest dept replants mangroves in Vashi on two hectares
Forest dept replants mangroves in Vashi on two hectares

The plantation was done in the mangrove belts adjacent to Vashi Railway station and sector 36 adjacent to the Kamothe highway. Resident activists, volunteers and organisations were invited to participate in the process to regenerate mangroves in areas that were earlier encroached upon.

“During our regular inspections, we had identified the areas where mangroves were destroyed due to illegal activities. We managed to get the area cleared, but the damage done to the environment had to be addressed. Since June 5 is celebrated as world environment day, it was considered apt to undertake a large-scale mangrove re-plantation drive,” said the range forest officer (RFO) Sudhir Manjre. In that belt, some mangroves have were also destroyed due to a fungal infestation.

Over 4000-odd Rhizopora shoots - a variant of the mangrove plant – were planted over two hectares in Vashi and Kamothe. The activity was conducted in association with 17 Rotary clubs, mangrove conservation groups from Kamothe and Navi Mumbai Environment Protection Society (NMEPS ).

“Planting of mangroves is a very technical process, and unlike tree plantation it calls for extensive planning and support from by the Mangrove Cell. More such drives need to be undertaken as even our recce within the mangrove belts in Seawoods, Belapur, we spotted areas that have very sparse growth. It was a learning experience to plant mangroves in the area identified by the forest especially for the youth,” said Anupam Verma, the secretary of NMEPS.

The participants said the reforestation proved to be a learnng experience. “We were provided with saplings which were basically 14-inch shoots. We had to wade into the marshy lands and plant them at 1.5 feet distance from each other and around 2.5 inches of the shoots had to be submerged,” said Rekha Sankhala, president elect, Rotary Club Navi Mumbai Flamingo City.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
world environment day
world environment day
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out