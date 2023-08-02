Man held for kidnapping girl case flees from police custody

Navi Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old man who recently fled from custody in Turbhe. The accused – Vishal Baban Salve, a resident of Borivali – was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from Buldhana district. HT Image

The girl’s father filed a complaint at Lonar police station, Buldhana, after her daughter, who is in Class 12, had left home on July 17 for school and did not return home. According to the police, on Sunday, the investigations led them to Borivali, where the girl was found, and Salve was arrested.

“After the arrest, the police team were heading towards Buldhana. The team reached Turbhe Naka around 10pm, wherein they stopped for dinner. After dinner, while the police were getting in the vehicle, Salve opened the vehicle’s door and fled. Two constables followed him for around a kilometre but could not catch him. One constable from Lonar police station then approached Turbhe MIDC police station and registered a case on Monday,” a police officer said.

Salve has been booked under section 224 (resistance to lawful appre­hension) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are looking out for him and yet to find him. Once arrested, after doing the needful court procedures, he would be then handed over to Buldhana police for the kidnapping case,” senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

